SRH vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch today’s match

IPL 2020 SRH vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. SRH need a win to seal the playoffs spot. There are no other permutations and combinations for David Warner’s side as they have a superior net run rate to all the other teams in the league except MI. They will eliminate Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a win. KKR have seven wins from 14 games and an inferior net run rate. For the table toppers, MI, it can be a match where they give chances to players who have not played a single match this season. Chris Lynn who has not played a single game despite being a big player may get his first match for MI. The winner of this match will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the first eliminator. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before.

Watch SRH vs MI IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The must-win contest for SRH will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other TV channels from the Star network. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick and others.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user recharges with one of these plans, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription gets activated within 10 minutes automatically. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

