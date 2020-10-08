IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online: Watch match live on your smartphone, PC, TV

Here's how you can watch the SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or TV or smartphone. (Image: IPL)

SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world and is currently in its 13th season. During this, players from across the globe participate in Indian teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and more, to win the T20 tournament. Today we will get to see the 22nd match of the tournament between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is being led by David Warner and KXIP is being led by K L Rahul. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, with no in-person attendance. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST, deciding who will bat first. And the match will commence at 7:30 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or TV or smartphone:

SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All IPL 2020 matches are being broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. Apart from that, the matches will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. To watch h the matches interested people have to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free with Airtel, Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio and Airtel are currently offering customers a complimentary year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select recharges. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

