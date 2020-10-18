IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to watch SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP matches on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Eoin Morgan, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: In the first match of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Lockie Ferguson will be playing his first match for KKR on this season replacing Chris Green. KKR have won four out of eight games in the tournament so far whereas SRH have won three. Basil Thampi replaces Khaleel Ahmed in the SRH squad after failing to defend against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last over. The match will begin at 3:30 PM.

In the second match of the day, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s side will get on top if they beat KXIP. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s side is in desperate need of a win as they need to come out on top in all of the remaining matches to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. Chris Gayle’s arrival boosted KXIP chances as he scored a half-century in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match will begin at 7:30 PM whereas the toss will be flipped half an hour prior to it.

Watch SRH vs KKR, MI vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

On broadcast TV the match will show up on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

