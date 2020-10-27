IPL 2020 SRH vs DC Live Streaming: How to watch SRH vs DC match on Hotstar, Jio TV

Shikhar Dhawan has scored two centuries in IPL 2020 so far (Source: File)

IPL 2020 SRH vs DC Live Streaming: It is a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who failed to chase down a modest total in the previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). David Warner’s SRH have won four out of 11 games they have played so far. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals would like to regain their form and seal a place in the playoffs with a win against an inconsistent SRH. A win in tonight’s match will also take Shreyas Iyer’s side to the top of the table. Their opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in fine form with 471 runs from 11 games including two record-breaking consecutive centuries. The match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped at 7:00 PM.

Watch SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

