IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch SRH vs CSK IPL today match on Hotstar, JIOTV, Airtel TV?

MS Dhoni has struggled to find his form in the tournament so far (Source: BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 13th edition at Dubai International stadium. SRH suffered a close defeat in the previous match against the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the unbeaten partnership between Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. SRH may look to make a few changes as their bowlers struggled in the death overs. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been facing problems with their batting lineup in the tournament so far. They will be expecting their top order to fire against CSK. The MS Dhoni-led side has won just two of the seven games they have played. The toss will be flipped at 7 PM and the match will begin at 7:30 PM.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above-listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

