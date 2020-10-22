IPL 2020 RR vs SRH Live Streaming Online: How to watch RR vs SRH match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Jos Buttler is a top-order batsman but Steve Smith sent him at number five against CSK. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be taking on David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RR have won four out of 10 matches they have played whereas SRH have won three out of nine games including the super over defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Warner’s side. Rajasthan have momentum by their side after a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win is crucial for both teams to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs. SRH may look to replace Kane Williamson as he struggled with his hamstring in the previous match. On the other hand, Jos Buttler regaining his form is a big boost for Rajasthan. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before.

Watch RR vs SRH, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

On broadcast TV the match will show up on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

