IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK matches on Hotstar, Jio TV?

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: In the first clash of the day, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Virat Kohli-led side lost their previous game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by a small margin. However, RCB still has five wins out of eight games and placed No.3 on the points table. Steve Smith’s RR has struggled especially because of their batting. The top order has not been consistent enough which has been the reason behind five losses out of eight games.

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A win against MS Dhoni’s men will take DC to the top of the table. On the other hand, it is a crucial game for CSK as another loss may jeopardise with their chances to reach playoffs. A six-fest can be expected at Sharjah like we have seen in many games so far in the tournament.

The RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK clashes will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively with coin toss half an hour before.

Watch RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

On broadcast TV the match will show up on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

