IPL 2020 RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Online: Here’s how you can watch Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals live online

Here's how you can watch the RR vs DC, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone. (Image: IPL)

RR vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently in its 13th season and today is the 23rd match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC). RR will be led by Steve Smith and DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. And just like all other IPL 2020 matches, this match will also have no in-person attendance, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the RR vs DC, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone:

RR vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

