IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR Match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

RCB and RR have won two out of three games so far (PTI)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: The Day 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be the first double-header affair. In the first match, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be taking on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both the teams have registered two wins out of three matches played but are still in the fifth and sixth place due to poor net run rate. Both the captains will be looking to register big wins and move up the ladder in the standings table. We may see a change in RR’s batting order after their collapse in the previous game. Yashasvi Jaiswal may be picked ahead of Robin Uthappa. Kohli is unlikely to make a change and disrupt the winning combination.

In the second match of the day, Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) will be locking horns with Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders. The team winning this match is likely to move to the top of the table due to their superior net run rate. A six-fest is expected given that the ground has small boundaries. We may see Ajinkya Rahane make his debut for DC in this fixture.

The RCB vs RR match is being held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium whereas the second match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium behind closed doors. The first match will start at 3:30 PM IST and the toss will be flipped at 3:00 PM IST. The second match will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 matches live on your PC or smartphone:

RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All of the IPL 2020 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Apart from this, the matches will also be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its VIP plan to their customers along with select recharge plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

