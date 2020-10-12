IPL 2020 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming Online: How to watch RCB vs KKR match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Devdutt Padikkal's fluency also afforded time for Kohli to restore some form. (Twitter/IPLT20)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: Expect a six fest as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the 28th match of Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 13th edition. Both teams have won four out of six games so far. However, KKR are placed at No.3 owing to their superior net run rate. Even after a win, it is unlikely that RCB or KKR will be able to get past the No.3 place as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have a better run rate after five wins. Virat Kohli coming back in the form will be a huge boost for RCB. We may see one change in the side as Aaron Finch has scored just one half-century in the tournament so far and has struggled of late. On the other hand, Lockie Ferguson may replace Sunil Narine in the KKR side. Andre Russell was injured too and if he misses out Tom Banton could be making his IPL debut. The toss will be flipped at 7:00 PM and the match will start at 7:30 PM.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above-listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

