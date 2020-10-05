IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Live Match Streaming Online: How to Watch RCB vs DC Match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Shreyas Iyer in action vs KKR (Twitter/IPLT20)

RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: In the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be taking on Delhi Capitals at Dubai International cricket stadium. Both the teams have had a good tournament so far registering three wins from four games. The good news for RCB is that skipper Virat Kohli is back in form after an unbeaten half-century against Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer will be high on confidence too having scored an unbeaten whirlwind 88 in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The team winning this match will move to the top of the points table with eight points in their kitty.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All of the IPL 2020 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Apart from this, the matches will also be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its VIP plan to its customers along with select recharge plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

