IPL 2020 RCB vs DC Live Match Streaming Online: How to watch match live on your phone, TV, PC

RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Today we will get to see the 19th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 series, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The T20 tournament is currently underway its 13th season and is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world.

The match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium and will have no in-person attendance, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. RCB is being led by Virat Kohli and DC is being led by Shreyas Iyer. The match will 7:30 PM IST, with the toss happening half an hour earlier at 7:00 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch today’s IPL 2020 match between RCB and DC, live on your TV or PC or smartphone.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 live on Disney+ Hotstar

IPL 2020 broadcast and streaming rights in India have been acquired by the Star Network. The company will broadcast all matches via its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will also be streamed live via the company’s own Disney+ Hotstar app.

To watch IPL’s 13th season, interested people can get a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription priced at Rs 299 per month or at Rs 1,499 per year. If they do not want to spend much, they can get a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year, but keep in mind, this subscription comes with ad-support.

The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free

Reliance Jio and Airtel offer customers select plans that come bundled with a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a successful recharge, the service automatically activates for the user within 10 minutes, allowing users to access Disney+ Hotstar VIP content. They simply have to head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP, to use the service.

