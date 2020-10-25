IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch RCB vs CSK, RR vs MI matches on Hotstar, Jio TV

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: AB de Villiers has been in fine form this season (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: In the first match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RCB will be looking to get to the top of the points table. On the other hand, CSK will look to try a few experiments as they are already out of the tournament with eight losses in 11 games already. RCB bowlers were on song in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) restricting them to a nominal score after taking wickets in the powerplay overs. CSK batsmen struggled in the previous game with the exception of Sam Curran scoring a half-century.

In the second clash of the day, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI). MI are sitting pretty at the top of the points table and would like to continue their domination. It is still not clear whether Rohit Sharma will play in the game or not owing to his injury. In his absence, Kieron Pollard will take over the captaincy like the previous game. Steve Smith’s side are desperate to get a win to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. The matches will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before.

Watch KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage weekend double header will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd