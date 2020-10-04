IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to Watch MI vs SRH and KXIP vs CSK Match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Rohit Sharma starred with a 54-ball 80 to help defending champions Mumbai Indians to a 49-run win over KKR in Abu Dhabi. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: Day 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature two games. The first match will be played between Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). A win will take MI to the top of the table pipping Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals who won by 18 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on October 3. SRH too have a chance of getting on the top but only if they register a big win. MI may look to make one change replacing a struggling Quinton de Kock with Chris Lynn.

In the second match of the day, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). KL Rahul-led KXIP have only one win out of four games after losing a few too many close games. On the other hand, this is one of the rare seasons where CSK is on the bottom of the table after losing three of their four games.

The MI vs SRH match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where the boundaries are short and batsmen have an edge over the bowlers whereas the second match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The first match will begin at 3:30 PM IST and toss will be flipped at 3 PM IST. The second match will start at 7:30 PM IST after the coin toss at 7 PM IST.

MI vs SRH and KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All of the IPL 2020 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Apart from this, the matches will also be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its VIP plan to their customers along with select recharge plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

