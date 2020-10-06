IPL 2020 MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch MI vs RR match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 13 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 1st October 2020. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 20th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MI will make it to the top of the table if they beat Steve Smith’s side as they have a superior net run rate than the table-toppers Delhi Capitals who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) yesterday. Mumbai may not look to make a change in their side. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see whether Ben Stokes makes it to the playing eleven. Smith may look to replace Jos Buttler or Tom Curran with Stokes for the clash against MI. Rajasthan have won two games out of four they have played so far. A win will take them to the third slot on the points table.

MI vs RR, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All of the IPL 2020 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Apart from this, the matches will also be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its VIP plan to its customers along with select recharge plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

