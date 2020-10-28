IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Live Streaming: How to watch MI vs RCB match on Hotstar, Jio TV

Virat Kohli-led RCB have won 7 games so far (Twitter/IPL)

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play against RCB due to injury. Despite the loss in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kieron Pollard is expected to keep an unchanged side against RCB. On the other hand, few changes in the RCB side can be expected and Isuru Udana may come back in the side. There can be a toss-up between Aaron Finch or Moeen Ali. MI will retain the top spot with a win whereas RCB will dethrone them if they get over the line. The match will start at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped at 7:00 PM.

Watch MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

