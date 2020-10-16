scorecardresearch
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Streaming: How to livestream Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match from your home

IPL 2020 MI vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Here's how you can watch IPL Season 13's 32nd match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders live today.

October 16, 2020 6:18:19 pm
Here's how you can watch today's match between MI and KKR live from your home.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its 13th season and will host its 32nd match today between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Just like all other IPL 2020 matches, this one will also have no in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MI will be led by Rohit Sharma and KKR is being led by Dinesh Karthik. the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST, after which the match will start at 7:30 PM.

Here’s how you can watch the MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone or TV:

Watch MI vs KKR, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

On broadcast TV the match will show up on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

