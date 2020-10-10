IPL 2020 Live Match Streaming Online: How to Watch KXIP vs KKR and CSK vs RCB Match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Live Streaming: (BCCI/IPL)

In the first match of the day, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KXIP are struggling as they are at the bottom of the table with just one win from six games so far. KXIP skipper KL Rahul may look to make a few changes. West Indies T20 legend Chris Gayle may get to play his first game as KXIP have been struggling in the batting department. Sheldon Cottrell too can be replaced by Chris Jordan or Hardus Viljoen. On the other hand, KKR may look to stick with the winning combination. Dinesh Karthik’s side has won three matches from the five games they have played.

The second match of the day will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). CSK are struggling too with two wins from their five games. MS Dhoni may look to make a few changes in the CSK batting order as it was the main reason they lost the previous game against KKR. It will be interesting to see whether Kedar Jadhav gets another chance after the harsh criticism he faced for his slow inning in the previous game. RCB have won three out of their five games as well and their problem lies in the middle order as well. A reshuffle might be on cards their as well.

The first game will begin at 3:30 PM and the toss will take place at 3:00 PM. The second game will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped at 7:30 PM IST.

KXIP vs KKR and CSK vs RCB, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

