IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming: How to watch KKR vs KXIP match on Hotstar, Jio TV

Chris Gayle helped KXIP chase 11 runs in the second Super Over against Mumbai Indians (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in an attempt to eliminate competition for the playoffs spot. For KXIP, it’s almost a must-win game now considering their net run rate. KXIP skipper is in fine form as he currently dons the orange cup for scoring 567 runs from 11 matches. On the other hand, KKR’s batting lineup has been inconsistent. However, their bowling has got a huge boost, thanks to Kiwi speedster Lockie Ferguson who will be in the spotlight against a formidable KXIP top order. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before.

Watch KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage weekend double header will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

