IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KKR vs DC, KXIP vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online on Hotstar, Jio TV: How to Watch Today Match?

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Kagiso Rabada (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for BCCI)(PTI11-10-2020_000185B)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) need a win to increase their chances of reaching the playoffs after a disappointing batting display against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to get to the top of the points table with a win after a loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Shreyas Iyer’s side has won seven out of 10 games already. We may see a few changes in the Eoin Morgan-led side for a crucial match. Lockie Ferguson’s red-hot form is a big plus for KKR.

In the second match of the day, KL Rahul-led KXIP will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). David Warner’s side is likely to continue with the winning combination and include Jason Holder in the side after a convincing win against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both the teams in tonight’s match have won four out of their 10 matches. The matches will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively with toss taking place half an hour before.

Watch KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd