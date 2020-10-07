IPL 2020 KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch today’s IPL match live on your phone, TV, PC

Today we will get to see Dinesh Karthik led KKR take on MS Dhoni led CSK. (Image: IPL)

KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its 13th season and will host its 21st match today between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The patch will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with no in-person attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KKR is being led by Dinesh Karthik and CSK is being led by India’s previous skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The match will start at 7:30 IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone or TV:

Watch KKR vs CSK, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

IPL 2020 streaming and broadcast rights have been snagged by the Star Network in India. It is broadcasting all matches live on its own Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, it is also streaming the matches live on its Disney+ Hotstar service in India.

Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month/Rs 1,499 per year. The service is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complementary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

