IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch today’s match

Marcus Stoinis with Shikhar Dhawan against SRH. (IPL)

IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: The defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the final of Indian Premier League’s 13th edition at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be DC’s first appearance in the final since the inaugural season in 2008. Shreyas Iyer’s side got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier to reach the final. DC are yet to win against MI in this season. Iyer is likely to go with the winning combination and keep Marcus Stoinis at the top of the order after his performance in the previous game. The final will begin at 7:30 PM with coin toss taking place 30 minutes before.

Watch MI vs DC IPL 2020 final live on Hotstar

The IPL 2020 between MI and DC will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other TV channels from the Star network. Apart from the TV channels, it will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick and others.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user recharges with one of these plans, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription gets activated within 10 minutes automatically. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

