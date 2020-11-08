IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch today’s match

Kane Williamson has been in good for of late (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Qualifier 2 Live Cricket Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. DC suffered a comprehensive loss at the hands of finalists Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas SRH beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. The Delhi franchise is the only team that hasn’t reached the final of IPL since the inaugural season in 2008. On the other hand, SRH have been consistent since the revamp of the Hyderabad franchise. Delhi’s batting will be a concern as they step out to take on David Warner’s side. The match will begin at 7:30 PM with coin toss taking place 30 minutes before.

Watch DC vs SRH IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The second qualifier of IPL 2020 will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other TV channels from the Star network. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick and others.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user recharges with one of these plans, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription gets activated within 10 minutes automatically. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

