IPL 2020: How to Watch DC vs RR IPL today match on Hotstar, JioTV, Airtel TV?

Marcus Stoinis has been in good form this season (Source: Sportzpics)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Match Streaming Online: In-form Delhi Capitals (DC) will be taking on Rajasthan (Royals) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 13th edition at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. If Shreyas Iyer’s side wins the match, they will dethrone Mumbai Indians (MI) and become the table-toppers irrespective of the net run rate. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won three out of seven games they have played and will need a big win to improve their net run rate and enter the top four. Delhi are unlikely to make any changes to the squad despite the narrow defeat. Ajinkya Rahane will get another chance in Rishabh Pant’s absence and Alex Carey will keep the stumps. On the other hand, Rajasthan are riding high after beating SRH in a nail-biter and are unlikely to make any changes. However, they may shuffle the batting order a bit and send Ben Stokes later on instead of him facing the new ball. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the coin will be flipped at 7 PM.

DC vs RR, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has snagged the India broadcasting and streaming rights for all IPL 2020 matches. It broadcasts all matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels on TV. And via the Disney+ Hotstar app on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

To watch IPL 2020 matches live on Disney+ Hotstar interested users need to get a Premium or VIP subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year. And the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is priced at Rs 399 per year.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel provide their customers with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid recharge plans including the Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599.

The complimentary subscription bundled with the above-listed plans will automatically get activated within 10 minutes of the recharge. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd