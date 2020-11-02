DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch today’s match?

Virat Kohli said Saturday's defeat has virtually made their last game against Delhi Capitals a must-win. (IPL)

DC vs RCB IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: The penultimate match of the IPL 2020 league stages will decide which team gets to the No.2 position and take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first qualifier. Both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) need a win to seal the spot but a loss will leave a question mark as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) fate gets decided in tomorrow’s match against table-toppers. Both teams’ batting order has struggled of late resulting in disappointing performances. Despite the inconsistencies, both teams may field the same side in the do or die fixture. The match begins at 7:30 PM with coin toss taking place 30 minutes before.

Watch DC vs RCB IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The must-win contest will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and other TV channels from the Star network. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick and others.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user recharges with one of these plans, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription gets activated within 10 minutes automatically. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

