IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch DC vs MI, RCB vs SRH matches on Hotstar, Jio TV

Shikhar Dhawan celebrates after scoring a century against CSK. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: As the league heads into its final stages, the battles intensify. In the first match of the day, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI). Shreyas Iyer-led DC need a win to seal the playoffs spot whereas MI are already sitting pretty at the top of the points table with an impressive net run rate and eight wins from 12 games. Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane’s lack of form has been a bane for DC. MI would like to exploit it. Also, the third pacer dilemma still turns out to be an issue for Iyer’s side.

In the second match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB need a win to seal the playoffs spot whereas it is a do or die game for David Warner’s SRH. The addition of Wirddhiman Saha at the top of the order has had a positive impact giving SRH an extra slot to include an overseas all-rounder. A lot of big hits can be expected as the clash is at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The matches will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively with toss taking place half an hour before.

Watch DC vs MI, RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

