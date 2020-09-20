IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch IPL 2020 online on Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, AirtelTV

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Streaming (Representational image)

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League has begun in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The first match was between Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). CSK beat MI with 5 wickets. Today, the clash will be between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic IPL has been shifted out of the country and the fans will be able to support their favorite team via online medium.

IPL has partnered with Star Sports to broadcast all matches live so everyone around the world can enjoy together with their family at the comfort of their home. In addition, people will be able to watch all IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar alongside a few other platforms like JioTV and more. Today, we detailed how you can watch your favorite team play from home.

Watch DC vs KXIP Live IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar

To watch DC vs KXIP IPL match on Disney+ Hotstar today you will need to get a subscription plan. Disney+ Hotstar offers monthly and yearly subscription plans. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan for one year is priced at Rs 399. For credit card users there’s a promotional offer that lets them buy the same subscription at a lower price of Rs 365. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes Rs 299 monthly plan and Rs 1499 annual plan.

Watch DC vs KXIP Live IPL 2020 match on JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer free complimentary service with select plans. Jio recently introduced prepaid plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both prepaid plans come with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year in addition to other benefits.

Watch DC vs KXIP Live IPL 2020 match on AirtelTV

Airtel’s Rs 401 plan also offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar in addition to 30GB data for validity of 28 days. This is the only plan with which Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlike last year when most plans bundled free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

There are some Reliance Jio and Airtel plans that provide complimentary service of Disney+ Hotstar. You will just need to recharge the phone number with those plans and get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. The plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 598, Airtel Rs 448, and Airtel Rs 599. Select JioFibre plans also offer a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

