IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH Live Streaming Online: How to watch the match live on TV, phone or PC

CSK vs SRH IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is well in its thirteenth season and is one of the biggest cricket tournaments in the world. During this players from across the globe participate to win the T20 championship. Today is the 14th match of the series between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). CSK is being led by former skipper MS Dhoni and SRH is being led by David Warner.

The match is being held at the Dubai International Stadium with no in-person attendance allowed. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 match live on your PC or smartphone:

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

All of the IPL 2020 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India. Apart from this, the matches will also be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer its VIP plan to their customers along with select recharge plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777, Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

