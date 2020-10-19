CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch CSK vs RR match on Hotstar, Jio TV?

MS Dhoni has struggled with the bat so far (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 CSK vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: The two teams at the bottom of the points table will take on each other to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to replace an injured Dwayne Bravo. Imran Tahir may get a chance after all as MS Dhoni’s side needs a bowler who can control the game in the middle overs. On the other hand, Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) may look to replace Jaydev Unadkat who was expensive in the penultimate over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match. Both teams are in a perform or perish situation with just three wins from their respective nine games. The match will begin at 7:30 PM and the toss will be flipped half an hour before.

Watch CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

On broadcast TV the match will show up on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year.

Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

