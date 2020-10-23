IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch IPL online on Disney+ Hotstar, AirtelTV, JioTV

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) matches have always been high voltage but this time around its MS Dhoni’s brigade who are in dire need of a win to keep their slim chances of reaching the playoffs somewhat alive. With one win, Rohit Sharma’s side will reach the top of the points table whereas a win for CSK will help them move up from the bottom of the table. We may see a few changes in the CSK side. Players like Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner who haven’t got a chance to play in the season so far may don the yellow jersey. On the other hand, MI’s lineup is expected to remain similar to the one before. The match will begin at 7:30 PM at Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the toss will be flipped at 7 PM.

Watch CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 match live on Hotstar

The high-voltage match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

