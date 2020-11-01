IPL 2020 Live Streaming, CSK vs KXIP, KKR vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score Streaming Online on Hotstar, Jio TV: How to watch today’s matches?

CSK skipper MS Dhoni (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: The first match of the day will feature Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). This will be MS Dhoni’s last T20 match of the IPL 2020 and it will be a while before we see him back on the field again whereas KL Rahul’s team is in desperate need of a win to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. CSK are out of the competition already but KXIP need a big win to increase their net run rate.

In the second clash of Sunday, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). Steve Smith’s side is on a roll after back-to-back comprehensive wins. Ben Stokes’ return to form at the top of the order has been a big boost for the side. Like, KXIP, they also need a big win to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive. Same is the case with Eoin Morgan’s KKR who have a poorer net run rate than RR. A win tonight will give them a fighting chance. The matches will begin at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM respectively and the toss will be flipped 30 minutes before.

Watch CSK vs KXIP, KKR vs RR, IPL 2020 matches live on Hotstar

The high-voltage matches will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD TV channels. Apart from the TV channels, all of the matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar service in India. The Disney+ Hotstar service is available in two tiers: VIP and Premium. The VIP tier is priced at Rs 399 per year and the Premium tier is priced at Rs 299 per month and Rs 1,499 per year. Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

Airtel, Reliance Jio complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Two of India’s leading telecom service providers in India: Reliance Jio and Airtel offer a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a duration of one year bundled with select prepaid plans. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

After a user gets one of these recharges, the Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription automatically gets activated within 10 minutes. Users can then access Disney+ Hotstar content via the website or app and login with their mobile number and OTP.

