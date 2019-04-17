IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK Live Cricket Stream: Watch match live on your phone through Hotstar and JioTV

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK), IPL 2019 Live Streaming Online Today Match: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched cricket tournaments in the country. The league is currently in its 12th season and today we will be witnessing its 33rd match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Advertising

SRH will be led by Kane Williamson, who will be hoping to snap out of a three-match losing streak. On the other hand, table toppers CSK will be led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who would be hoping to win this match and secure a berth in the play-offs.

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. It will start at 8:00 PM, and the toss will be taking place at 7:30 PM.

Here’s how you can watch the KKR vs DC, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

Advertising

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has got the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all IPL 2019 matches in India. The company will broadcast all IPL 2019 matches on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The company will also be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service – Hotstar.

To watch this match live, users need to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar subscription is offered in three configurations – Rs 999 per year, Rs 199 per month and the Rs 365 Hotstar VIP yearly plan.

The Hotstar app is currently available on web, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire TV stick.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on JioTV

Reliance Jio users will also be able to watch the live stream all of IPL 2019 matches on their smartphones. To do this, the company has partnered with Hotstar.

To watch the match live Jio users need to sign into the company’s JioTV app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

One more requirement which Jio users need to fulfill is that they need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

The JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.