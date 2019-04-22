IPL 2019, RR vs DC Live Cricket Stream: How to watch live match on Hotstar, JioTV

IPL 2019 RR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently going on. Today, Rajasthan Royals will play against Delhi Capitals in the 40th match.

Delhi have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on the third spot in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals also won their match here on Saturday by the same margin against a formidable Mumbai Indians as Steve Smith celebrated his return at the helm with a captain’s innings.

RR vs DC in Indian Premier League will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR vs DC match in Indian Premier League begins at 8 PM IST.

Here is how you can stream IPL 2019, RR vs DC cricket match on your smartphone

RR vs DC, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

Currently, all the IPL 2019 cricket matches can be streamed on StarSports channels. To stream the latest IPL 2019 match on your smartphone, all you need to install and download the latest Hotstar app on your device. The app is available for both Android and iOS. But to watch the match live, users need to have a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP account. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.

RR vs DC, IPL 2019 on JioTV

You can also stream the IPL 2019 matches on JioTV. All you need to have Jio Prime membership which costs Rs 99, and you are good to go. To watch the match live Jio users need to sign into the app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they want to stream the match.