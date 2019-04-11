IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Match Live Cricket Streaming: Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone

IPL 2019 RR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in India. Its 12th season is currently underway and today we will get to see its 25th match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Rajasthan. RR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane whereas CSK will be led by MS Dhoni. The match will start at 8:00 PM with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM.

Here’s a list of live streaming services you can use to watch the match live on your smartphone or PC:

RR vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream IPL 2019 matches in India. All of IPL 2019 matches will be broadcasted live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels, the matches will also simultaneously be live streamed on its digital streaming service, Hotstar.

To watch the matches live on Hotstar, viewers are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

Hotstar is currently available on Android and iOS. Viewers can also watch the match live on Hotstar’s official website.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to allow its subscribers to watch the RR vs CSK match live on its JioTV mobile app. To watch the match live Reliance Jio users are required to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

To watch the match live users need to sign into the JioTV app or website using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match. Reliance JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.