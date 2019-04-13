IPL 2019 MI vs RR Live Streaming: Watch the match live on Hotstar and JioTV

IPL 2019 MI vs RR Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently underway and today we are going to see the 27th match of the tournament to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The MI side will be led by Rohit Sharma who will be eager win this match and inch to the second spot in the league table. On the other hand, RR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, who would be hoping to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match is set to start at 4:00 PM, with the toss taking place at 3:30 PM.

Here is how you can watch the MI vs RR, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

MI vs RR, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream IPL 2019 in India hence all the IPL 2019 matches will officially broadcast only on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India and simultaneously they will be streamed on Hotstar.

The viewers can watch today’s MI vs RR match live on Hotstar. However, they are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

Hotstar is currently available on Web, Android and iOS.

MI vs RR, IPL 2019 live on JioTV

Reliance Jio will also allow its users to stream the MI vs RR match live. Jio has partnered up with Hotstar to do this. To watch the match live, the Reliance Jio subscribers need to sign into the JioTV app or website using their Jio credentials. They will also require to install the Hotstar app on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

It needs to be noted that all Reliance Jio subscribers need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. The JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.