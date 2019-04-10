IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP Match Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live on Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance JioTV

IPL 2019 MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its 12th season and is one of the biggest cricket tournament that happens in India every year. Today we will get to see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MI will be led by Rohit Sharma, whereas, KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

MI vs KXIP, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

Star network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2019 in India. The company will also be digitally streaming all IPL 2019 matches live on its digital platform, Hotstar. Todays MI vs KXIP match will be streamed on the Hotstar app, which is currently available on both Android and iOS. You can also stream the match live on their PCs via the Hotstar website.

To stream the MI vs KXIP match live on Hotstar, viewers are required to have a Hotstar premium account or the Hotstar VIP membership. Hotstar premium costs Rs 199 per month but you can also opt for the Rs 999 yearly plan. Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 365 for a year.

MI vs KXIP, IPL 2019 on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio will also let its subscribers watch the match live on its JioTV app. However, to watch the match live, Reliance Jio subscribers need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year, they are also required to have an active tariff plan. Reliance JioTV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS.

MI vs KXIP, IPL 2019 on Airtel TV app

Airtel will also allow its subscribers to watch the MI vs KXIP, IPL 2019 match live via its Airtel’s TV app. To watch the match live Airtel subscribers need to have an active Airtel data pack on their phone. The Airtel TV app can be downloaded via the Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS.