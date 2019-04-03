IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Live Stream: Here’s how you can watch today’s IPL match between MI and CSK live on your smartphone

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 12th season is underway and today we will get to see the 15th match of this tournament. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

MS Dhoni led CSK till date has won all three matches it has been a part of in IPL 2019. Whereas, Rohit Sharma led MI will like to make a comeback after losing its last match against KXIP. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST.

Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone or PC:

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star network has got the official broadcasting and digital streaming rights of IPL 2019 in India. To watch the match live on your smartphone or PC you can do so on the company’s OTT video streaming service, Hotstar. The Hotstar app is available on both Android and iOS, you can also watch the match live on Hotstar.com and on the Hotstar app for Amazon’s Fire TV stick.

However, to stream the MI vs CSP, IPL 2019 match live on Hotstar you are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar premium costs Rs 199 per month, but you can also opt for its yearly plan, which costs Rs 999. Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 365 for a year.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio also offers its users the option to watch live TV on Jio TV mobile app and website. However, to watch the match live on service, you are required to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

Reliance Jio TV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV’s official website.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Bharti Airtel also allows its subscribers to stream the match live via its Airtel TV app for Android and iOS. The only requirement to stream the IPL on the Airtel TV app is to have an active Airtel data pack.