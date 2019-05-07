IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Stream: How to watch the match on Hotstar, JioTV

Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Online: Here is how you can stream IPL 2019, MI vs CSK match through Hotstar and JioTV.

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: Here is how to watch the live match on your smartphone via Hotstar, JioTV. (Image source: IPL)

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing its end and we are just 4 matches away from determining the winner of this year’s tournament. Today, we will witness the first playoff which is going to be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Both MI and CSK ended the league stage at the top of the points table with 18 points each and today’s match will decide which team among the two, steps into the finals of this season. MI will be led by Rohit Sharma while CSK will be led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

The match will be played in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the action will begin at 7:30pm. The toss will take place at 7:00pm.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

All the matches of IPL 2019 can be streamed on Hotstar. To stream today’s IPL 2019 match on your smartphone, you will need to download and install the latest Hotstar app. The app is available for both Android and iOS. However, to watch the match live, you will require a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP account. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 on JioTV

Jio users can also stream IPL 2019 matches on the JioTV app. For this, you need to have Jio Prime membership which costs Rs 99. To watch the IPL 2019 match live, you need to sign into the app using your Jio credentials. You are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they want to stream the match.

