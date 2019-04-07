RCB vs DC, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Here is how to watch IPL live on your smartphone

IPL 2019 RCB vs DC Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 20th match of the IPL 2019 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangaluru, Karnataka. It will begin at 4:00 pm IST and the toss will take place at 3:30 pm.

Advertising

Virat Kohli is leading the RCB while Shreyas Iyer is leading the DC. RCB has played five matches in the IPL 2019 and failed to register even a single win. On the other hand, DC has played four matches and won two of them.

Here is how to watch the RCB vs DC match live on your smartphone:

RCB vs DC, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on JioTV

The 12th season of IPL has been broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels (including the Star Sport 1 Hindi). If you want to livestream the match on your smartphone you would need an app that streams these channels, like JioTV.

Advertising

JioTV app is available on Android, iOS and JioPhones. To stream the channels broadcasting IPL 2019, you need to have Jio Prime membership, which costs Rs 99 per year. To watch a channel on JioTV, users need to have an active tariff plan on Jio SIM.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on Airtel TV

Airtel consumers can watch the IPL match live on their smartphone through Airtel TV app if they have an active Airtel data plan. The app is available on both Android and iOS platform and the users do not need to pay anything extra to livestream the RCB vs DC match.

Also read | Reliance Jio announces acquisition of Haptik: Here’s what it means for consumers

RCB vs DC, IPL 2019 live cricket stream on Hotstar

There is also a third option to watch the livestream, which does not need you to use mobile data from a specific internet service provider. You can stream the IPL 2019 live on your smartphone through Hotstar app.

In order to livestream the RCB vs DC IPL match, you will need to have a Hotstar premium account or Hotstar VIP subscription. The premium account costs Rs 199 per month and Rs 999 per year whereas the VIP subscription costs Rs 365 a year. The app is available on Android, iOS, and web as well.