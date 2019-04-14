IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Streaming: Watch match live on your phone via JioTV and Hotstar

IPL 2019 KKR vs CSK Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 28th match of the IPL 2019 saw the first win of the Royal Challengers Bangalore of this season. Today, the 29th match will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match will start at 4:00 pm today. It will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On the IPL 2019 table, KKR is placed at the number two spot with eight points after winning four matches out of seven whereas the CSK has registered six wins in the seven matches they played. It has placed them at the number one spot with 12 points under their belt.

KKR vs CSK IPL 2019 live on JioTV app

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to stream the IPL matches live on the JioTV app. To livestream the cricket match on your smartphone, you need to have an active data tariff on the Jio SIM along with the Jio Prime membership costing Rs 99 per year. The app is available on Android and iOS.

Apart from the JioTV app, the users need to install the Hotstar app on their smartphone. The match will be played on the app but users will not need to pay any additional charge or membership cost to the Hotstar.

KKR vs CSK IPL 209 live on Hotstar app

All the IPL matches are broadcasting on Star Sports channels– Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and other Star Sports channels streaming languages other than English. The matches are also streamed directly on the Hotstar app. Users can install the app and need to subscribe one of the premium accounts — Hotstar Premium, Hotstar VIP membership — available with the service.

The Hotstar Premium account costs Rs 199 per month and Rs 999 per year. The VIP membership of Hotstar costs Rs 365 per year. The app is available on Android, iOS and the web as well.