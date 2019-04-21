Toggle Menu Sections
IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR live cricket stream: Watch IPL live on your smartphonehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/ipl-2019-live-cricket-stream-watch-smartphone-5686925/

IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR live cricket stream: Watch IPL live on your smartphone

IPL 2019 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online via Hotstar, Star Sports 1, Jio TV, Airtel TV: Broadcasted on Star Sports 1, IPL 2019 can be watched live on Hotstar app and JioTV on your smartphone.

ipl, ipl 2019, ipl live Streaming, ipl live score, ipl live match, ipl 2019 live cricket score, live cricket Streaming, live cricket online, hotstar, star sports, hotstar live cricket, hotstar live match, star sports 1, star sports 1 live match, live cricket score, srh vs kkr, srh vs kkr live score, srh vs kkr 2019, srh vs kkr live cricket score, srh vs kkr live Streaming, ipl match live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Here is how to watch IPL 2019 live on your smartphone (Image source: IPL)

IPL 2019 SRH vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been going on in India. Today, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 38th match of the series.

Today’s match will be the ninth for the SRH which has won four matches in the tournament gaining eight points. The KKR, however, has played nine matches already but lost five of them. Both the teams have eight points and the SRH (5) is a spot higher than KKR (6) due to a better score.

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The toss will take place at 3:30pm whereas the match will begin at 8:00 pm. Here is how you can watch the SRH vs KKR, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

The IPL 2019 matches are streamed on Star Sports channels. To watch IPL live on your smartphone you will need to have Hotstar app installed on your device. The app is available for both Android and iOS.

Advertising

To watch this match live, users need to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.

SRH vs KKR, IPL 2019 live on JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Hotstar to stream IPL  live on its JioTV app. Users will also be able to watch the livestream of all IPL matches on their smartphones via JioTV if they have Jio Prime membership, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

To watch the match live Jio users need to sign into the app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they want to stream the match.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Realme 3 Pro will have Ultra HD mode to produce 64MP shots, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth
2 Apple macOS 10.15 may get iOS features like Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time: Report
3 Redmi Y3 durability test video shows dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style notch display