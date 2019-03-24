KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Stream: Watch IPL 2019 live on your smartphone via Hotstar, JioTV and Airtel TV

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The twelth season of Indian Premier League (IPL) has started with the first match being won by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The second match will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today at 4:00 pm. The match will be played in Kolkata at Eden Gardens cricket stadium.

BCCI only announced the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. The remaining schedule will be annnounced later. The match between KKR and SRH will follow the 20-20 format. While KKR is led by Dinesh Karthik, SRH is led by Kane Williamson (New Zealand).

The live cricket match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 (Hindi and Tamil). You can also watch the livestream on your smartphone via the following apps:

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 watch live cricket streaming online on Hotstar

The Star network has the official broadcasting rights of IPL 2019 that it would also stream on its digital platform Hotstar. You can watch the match live on your smartphone (both Android and iOS) via Hotstar app and stream the cricket match live on your laptop/PC via the Hotstar website.

However, to stream the KKR vs SRH IPL match on Hotstar you would need to have Hotstar premium account or the Hotstar VIP membership. The Hotstar premium costs Rs 199 per month but you can also opt for Rs 999 yearly plan. The Hotstar VIP membership costs Rs 365 for a year.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 watch live cricket streaming online on Airtel TV app

Airtel users can watch the livestream of cricket match on Airtel’s TV app. Users need to have Hotstar app installed in their device (Android/iOS) but they do not a premium membership or the VIP account. The only requirement to stream the IPL on Airtel TV app is to have an active Airtel data pack.

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 watch live cricket streaming online on JioTV app

JioTV app streams a long list of TV channels which are free for the Jio users with Prime membership. You can stream the channels broadcasting the cricket match if you have Prime membership that costs Rs 99 per year. You need to have an active data tariff to stream the KKR vs SRH, IPL match on your mobile phone via the JioTV app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices.