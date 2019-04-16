IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Stream: Here’s how you can watch today’s IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the biggest cricket tournaments that happens in India every year. It is currently in its 12th season and today we will be getting to see its 32nd match between King’s XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin, whereas, RR will be led by Ajinkya Rahane. The match will be held at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM.

Here’s how you can watch the KKR vs DC, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has gotten official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all the IPL 2019 matches in India. The company will be broadcasting all IPL 2019 matches on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The company will also be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service, dubbed Hotstar.

To watch the match live, users are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar subscription is offered in three configurations – Rs 999 per year, Rs 199 per month and Rs 365 Hotstar VIP yearly plan.

The Hotstar app is currently available on the web, Android and iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

KXIP vs RR, IPL 2019 live on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio users will also be able to live stream all of the IPL 2019 matches on their smartphones. To do this the company has partnered with Hotstar.

To watch the match live users need to sign into the company’s JioTV app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

One more requirement Reliance Jio users need to fulfil is that they need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

The Reliance JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.