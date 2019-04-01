IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Live Stream: Watch match live on your smartphone using Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance Jio TV apps

IPL 2019 KXIP vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most followed cricket competition in India. It is now in its 12th season and today we will get to see the 13th match of the tournament between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association’s IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Advertising

During the match, KXIP will be led by Ravichandran Ashwin, whereas, DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM IST. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone or PC:

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

The Star Network has gotten official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all the IPL 2019 matches in India. The company will be broadcasting all IPL 2019 matches on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The company will also be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service, dubbed Hotstar.

To watch the match live, users are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar subscription is offered in three configurations – Rs 999 per year, Rs 199 per month and Rs 365 Hotstar VIP yearly plan.

Advertising

The Hotstar app is currently available on the web, Android and iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2019 on Reliance Jio TV

Reliance Jio users can also watch the match live on its Jio TV mobile app and website. However, to watch the match live on Jio TV, Reliance Jio users are required to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

You will have to use your Jio data to watch the match. The Reliance Jio TV app is currently available on KaiOS, Android and iOS. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV’s official website.

KXIP vs DC, IPL 2019 live on Airtel TV

Lastly, Airtel subscribers will also be able to watch the match live on its Airtel TV app, which is available on both Android and iOS. All Airtel users with a valid tariff plan can watch the match live free of cost.