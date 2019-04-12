IPL 2019, KKR vs DC Match Live Cricket Streaming: Watch match live on Hotstar and Reliance JioTV

IPL 2019 KKR vs DC Live Cricket Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently in its 12th season. Today we will get to see its 26th match between Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC).

Advertising

The match will be held at Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. The match is set to start at 8:00 PM, with the toss taking place at 7:30 PM.

Here’s how you can watch the KKR vs DC, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

KKR vs DC, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

IPL 2019 will be officially broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. They will simultaneously be streamed on Hotstar. This is because Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and digital streaming IPL 2019 in India.

Advertising

Viewers can watch today’s KKR vs DC match live on Hotstar. However, they are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. The company currently offers three types of premium accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

Hotstar is currently available on Web, Android and iOS.

KKR vs DC, IPL 2019 live on Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio will also allow its subscribers to watch the KKR vs DC match live. The company has partnered up with Hotstar to do this. To watch the match live users need to sign into the JioTV app or website using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

One more requirement Reliance Jio users need to fulfil is that they need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. Reliance JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.