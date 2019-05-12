IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Streaming: Watch match live on Hotstar, JioTV

IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest cricket tournaments that takes place every year in India. It is currently in its 12th season and today we will get to see its final match take place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This match will determine, which team is able to win.

MI was the first team to secure a spot in the finals by beating CSK in the qualifiers. However, after facing defeat CSK came back strong by beating Delhi Capitals (DC) and securing itself a spot in the finals to once again face MI.

CSK will be led by MS Dhoni, whereas MI will be led by Rohit Sharma. The match will commence at 7:30 PM with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. It will take pace at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Here is how you can stream IPL 2019’s final match between MI and CSK live on your smartphone:

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 watch live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official broadcasting and streaming rights to IPL 2019 in India. The company will be broadcasting all the matches live on its Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. While at the same time they will simultaneously be streaming the matches live on its own digital streaming service, Hotstar.

Viewers can watch IPL 2019’s final match between MI and CSK live on their smartphones using Hotstar. However, to do so they are required to have a Hotstar premium or a Hotstar VIP subscription. As of now, Hotstar offers three types of premium account subscriptions – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

Hotstar is currently available on Web, Android and iOS.

MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 on watch live Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio subscribers will also be able to stream the MI vs CSK match live on their smartphones using its JioTV app. For this the company has partnered up with Hotstar. To watch the match Reliance Jio subscribers need to download and open the the JioTV app.

To watch the match live users need to sign into the JioTV app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they are trying to stream the match on.

Reliance Jio users also need to have a Jio Prime subscription to watch the match live. It costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan. Reliance JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.