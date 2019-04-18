IPL 2019, DC vs MI Live Cricket Stream: Here’s how you can watch match live on your smartphone

DC vs MI, IPL 2019 Live Streaming Online Today Match: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most watched cricket tournaments in India. The league is currently in its 12th season and today we will be witnessing its 34th match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The match will be played at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in Delhi. It will start at 8:00 PM, and the toss will be taking place at 7:30 PM.

Both sides are currently tied with 10 points each from their respective eight matches. DC is only ahead of MI because of a better net run rate. Both teams will be willing to win this match and solidify their chances for the play-offs. The home side DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer while Rohit Sharma will be leading the visiting MI in this match.

Here’s how you can watch the DC vs MI, IPL 2019 match live on your smartphone or PC:

DC vs MI, IPL 2019 live on Hotstar

Star Network has got the official rights to broadcast and digitally stream all IPL 2019 matches in India. Star will broadcast every IPL 2019 match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. The company will also be live streaming the matches on its digital streaming service – Hotstar.

To watch the DC vs MI match live, users need to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription. Hotstar subscription is offered in three configurations – Rs 999 per year, Rs 199 per month and the Rs 365 Hotstar VIP yearly plan.

The Hotstar app is currently available on web, Android, iOS and Amazon Fire TV stick.

DC vs MI, IPL 2019 live on JioTV

Reliance Jio users will also be able to watch the live stream of all IPL 2019 matches on their smartphones. To do this, the company has partnered with Hotstar.

To watch the DC vs MI match live, Jio users need to sign into the company’s JioTV app using their Jio credentials. Users are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphone on which they are trying to watch the match.

One more requirement which Jio users need to fulfill is that they need to have a Jio Prime subscription, which costs Rs 99 per year along with an active tariff plan.

The JioTV app is currently available for KaiOS, iOS and Android.