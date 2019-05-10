CSK vs DC Live Stream, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: Here’s how to watch the match on Hotstar and JioTV

IPL 2019 CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The 12th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing the end and we are just two matches away from determining the winner of this year’s tournament. Today, we will witness the second qualifier match which is going to be played between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

CSK has lost their previous match in the first qualifier against Mumbai Indians, however, they are still in the tournament and must win against DC today to set up a final against Mumbai. Same goes for DC, who have won their previous encounter in the eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. DC has never appeared in the finals of the IPL in any of its seasons so far and they would be looking to change history today.

Today’s match will decide which side among CSK and DC will meet Mumbai for the finals on Sunday, May 12. CSK will be led by former Indian skipper MS Dhoni while DC will be led by Shreyas Iyer. The action will begin at 7:30pm, while toss will take place at 7:00pm.

Here is how you can stream IPL 2019, CSK vs DC cricket match on your smartphone:

CSK vs DC, IPL 2019 on Hotstar

All matches of IPL 2019 can be streamed on Hotstar. To stream today’s IPL 2019 match on your smartphone, you need to download and install the latest Hotstar app. The app is available for both Android and iOS. However, to watch the match live, you will require a Hotstar Premium or Hotstar VIP account. Hotstar premium is offered for Rs 999 per year and Rs 199 per month. The Hotstar VIP subscription costs Rs 365 for a year.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2019 on JioTV

Jio users can also stream IPL 2019 matches on the JioTV app. For this, you need to have Jio Prime membership which costs Rs 99. To watch the IPL 2019 match live, you need to sign into the app using your Jio credentials. You are also required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the smartphone they want to stream the match.