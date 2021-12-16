Apple iPhones, iPads can now be reset from the lockscreen without PC: Here’s how

Apple’s latest iOS 15.2 update brings a number of features like Digital Legacy settings, but one feature that is not talked about much is the ability to reset your locked iPhone without a PC. This lets iPhone users eliminate the need to have a computer near them in case they’re ever locked out of their phone and need to reset it.

This is done via a new option called the Security Lockout mode, which is now available on both iPhones and iPads as long as you’ve updated to iOS 15.2 or iPadOS 15.2 respectively.

Note that for the feature to work, your device also needs to be connected to data or a WiFi network. Users will also need their Apple ID and password for this feature to work.

How to erase your locked iPhone/iPad directly from the device

When you enter an incorrect password on your iPhone, you will see the “Try Again Later” option. Continuing to enter wrong passwords repeatedly will eventually show you the “Erase iPhone” option.

Once you’re here, tap on the option and confirm the selection again in the subsequent screen. You will then be asked to enter your Apple ID and password. This will let you sign out of the device.

Following this, another erase option will appear, and selecting this will delete all the data and settings, allowing you to completely reset your iPhone.

After this is done, your device should restart. Apple’s support page says that users should “follow the onscreen instructions: and set up the device again, including restoring data and settings from a backup and setup a new passcode.