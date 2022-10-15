iPhone 14 series screen protectors, accessories launched by Belkin

Last month, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series and a bunch of other products like the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE Gen 2, AirPods 2 and the Apple Watch Ultra. Now, accessory brand Belkin has launched some new products specifically for the new iPhone 14 series. These include new screen protectors and other accessories. Check them out below.

Screen protector

Starting with screen protectors, Belkin introduced the ‘TemperedGlass Treated Screen Protector’ that comes with an antimicrobial agent and an easy align tray that helps with alignment and enables bubble-free application.

While the screen guard protects your screen from falls, it also retains the brightness, sharpness and clarity of the screen. Available in pack of two, it can be bought from Amazon for Rs 1,999.

Boost charge pro

Compatible with the iPhone 14 series, the Boost Charge Pro Dual USB-C GaN wall charger gives a total output of 65W. If you happen to charge two devices at the same time, the top port will give an output of 45W while the bottom port gives an output of 20W. Available on Flipkart, the charger is priced at Rs 5,999.

Boost charge magnetic wireless power bank

Designed for those who want to cut down on wires on the go, the Boost Charge Magnetic wireless power bank supports pass-through wireless charging so users can wirelessly charge their devices while charging the power bank. It also features a USB-C port that delivers a maximum power of up to 10W. The wireless power bank is available on Flipkart for Rs 4,499.

Boost charge magnetic wireless charger stand

Belkin also introduced a wireless magnetic charging stand for the iPhone 14 series. The MagSafe compatible stand securely holds your device and supports charging in both portrait and landscape modes. It can be bought from Amazon for Rs 4,499.